Arrieta makes triumphant return as Cubs beat Pirates 5-1

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Jake Arrieta pitched six solid innings in a triumphant return to the Cubs, Kris Bryant and Jason Heyward homered, and Chicago beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1 on Saturday afternoon.

Arrieta got a warm reception prior to the game, then gave up just one run and six hits.

The 35-year-old right-hander struck out five and walked one.

Bryant made it 3-1 in the third with a solo homer against Tyler Anderson, and Heyward bumped the lead to three with a long drive to the right-field bleachers in the sixth.

Pittsburgh’s Ke’Bryan Hayes left the game because of discomfort in his left wrist.

4/3/2021 5:47:00 PM (GMT -4:00)

