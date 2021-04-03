2nd Chance: Cricket

(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from Heartland Small Animal Rescue.

Meet Cricket!

Cricket is a 4-year-old lab/pit mix.

She’s smart, listens well, and loves affection -- especially belly rubs.

Cricket is a bit slow to warm up to new people.. but is super affectionate with people she knows. Her ideal situation will be a relatively quiet home without lots of visitors. She would also do well in a sizable yard with at least a 5-foot fence. And adopters should be willing to keep an eye on her when she’s in the yard.

She’s cooperative.. perfectly potty-trained.. and would prefer to be an only dog.

If you want to adopt Cricket, or any other pet, you can contact Heartland Small Area Rescue at (574) 400-5633.

