Advertisement

YouTube sensation April the Giraffe dies

April, the giraffe who became an internet star as millions of people followed her pregnancy on...
April, the giraffe who became an internet star as millions of people followed her pregnancy on webcam, died Friday at the age of 20.(Animal Adventure Park/Facebook)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - April, the giraffe who became an internet star as millions of people followed her pregnancy on webcam, died Friday at the age of 20.

Officials at Animal Adventure Park said April was euthanized at the park in Harpursville, N.Y. due to worsening arthritis.

April went viral in 2017 as the world watched her give birth on a YouTube livestream. Since then, her keepers say April became one of the world’s most famous animals and helped shine a spotlight on giraffe conservation.

April’s keepers say she was in her golden years at age 20. Giraffes in captivity generally live 20-25 years, far greater than the average lifespan of 10-15 years in the wild.

It is with the heaviest of hearts that Animal Adventure Park announces the tremendous loss of our beloved April the...

Posted by Animal Adventure Park on Friday, April 2, 2021

April’s veterinary team discovered a change in April’s mobility during the summer of 2020. Scans of her feet showed the onset of osteoarthritis, as well as a loss of joint space and a collapsed bone in her left hind leg.

The park began measures including pain medications, hoof trimming, the installation of padded flooring and dietary changes, all in the hopes of slowing the progression of her condition.

The veterinarians say April’s quality of life was always their top priority, and over time they noticed she was increasingly shifting her weight from limb to limb, was becoming less mobile and was spending more and more time lying down.

They said her worsening condition was outpacing their ability to keep her comfortable, and last month’s observations showed it had drastically worsened.

“April the Giraffe brought joy to the millions who have watched her via the park’s Giraffe Cam, and the hundreds of thousands of visitors who have made the trip to her home in Harpursville, New York,” said Jordan Patch, owner of Animal Adventure Park. “To her keepers and our team here at the park, she is a precious member of our family, and while we knew this day would eventually come, our hearts are hurting. April’s impact on animal conservation and appreciation is both immeasurable and lasting. The loss of an animal as loved as her will be felt in our community, around the country and across the world. We appreciate respect and empathy from April’s fans and the park’s supporters during this difficult time, as they grieve along with us. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered. April, in her own special way, changed the world.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro Homicide has identified the woman who died after a South Bend shooting early Thursday...
Police identify woman in deadly shooting on Dunham Street in South Bend
FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2011 file photo, packages of Huggies and Pull-Ups, both Kimberly-Clark...
Why you may soon pay more for Huggies, Scott bathroom tissue and other household essentials
Gatlinburg Mountain Coaster
Inspector says ‘seat belt issue’ believed to be cause of Gatlinburg Mountain Coaster incident
Residents of a Colorado neighborhood are upset over a neighbor hanging blow-up dolls from trees.
‘It’s very offensive’: Neighbors upset over blow-up dolls hanging from trees
Will Indiana students be required to have Covid-19 vaccine?

Latest News

There have been 16,161 deaths and 683,793 confirmed cases throughout the state.
Michigan reports 20 more COVID-19 deaths, 5,498 more cases Friday
A new low-cost veterinary clinic will soon be opening in Michiana.
New low-cost veterinary clinic opening in South Bend
SCOTUS
Diving into Georgia’s SCOTUS water war victory
Pliev was taken to a hospital where the finger was reattached. He said the doctor told him he...
MMA fighter has finger severed in match; doctors reattach it
Priests pause on Palm Sunday on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem, Sunday, March 28, 2021. A...
Christians mark Good Friday, Holy Week under virus woes