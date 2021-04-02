Advertisement

Wennberg scores in OT, Panthers beat Red Wings 3-2

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SUNRISE. Fla.- (AP) - Alex Wennberg scored the winning goal in overtime and the Florida Panthers beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2.

Frank Vatrano had a goal and an assist and Noel Acciari also scored a goal for the Panthers.

Chris Driedger made 25 saves.

Carter Verhaeghe recorded two assists and the Panthers have won four straight games.

Anthony Mantha and Adam Erne scored goals for the Red Wings.

Thomas Greiss stopped 33 shots.

Patrik Nemeth had two assists.

The Red Wings lost their sixth consecutive road game.

