Warming up through Easter Weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

FRIDAY: The sun is back after old man winter made his return yesterday. The warming trend heading into Easter weekend is on. Lots of sunshine and calmer winds coming from the Southwest will warm us into the upper 40s by the afternoon. High of 48.

FIRDAY NIGHT: A few clouds move through overnight. This allows for temperatures to remain into the low 30s overnight. Clouds begin clearing by early morning. Low of 32.

SATURDAY: More sunshine after a few high clouds early in the day. Warming up in a big way, topping out in the afternoon in the lower 60s. The winds will be a bit higher in the afternoon, sustained between 15-20 mph with gusts to 30 possible. High of 62.

EASTER: Happy Easter! The Easter bunny will have no issues delivering the baskets or hiding the eggs early Sunday morning. No rain or snow in the forecast. A mixture of clouds and sun and a lighter Southwest breeze will bring temperatures to near 70 by the afternoon. A very war and bright easter weekend is on tap for Michiana! High of 70.

LONGE RANGE: Temperatures remain in the low 70s for the first part of next week but then an increase in clouds and shower chances will eventually bring temperatures back down to near average by the end of next week. A very unsettled and damp week may be ahead for Michiana. Keep checking back to see when to break the umbrella back out!

Daily Climate Report: Thursday, April 1st 2021

Thursday’s High: 35

Thursday’s Low: 21

Precipitation: 0.13″

Snowfall: 0.5″

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.