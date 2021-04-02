Vaccine Tracker: Goshen College vaccine clinic makes a big impact

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - On this edition of the Vaccine Tracker, we are taking a look at a student-run clinic at Goshen College that is making a big impact on campus and in the community.

“You know, it’s for a good cause, a good thing. It kind of keeps people safe, and just think about your loved ones, elders, and young people that, you know, your immune system is a lot better than there’s. I’m doing it for my grandparents so I can see them in person again. So that’s why I’m doing it.,” Keegan Kwong, Senior at Goshen College, says.

The president of Goshen College says this clinic is able to vaccinate over half of the student body during the two-day event. Staff are also eligible to get the shot, but also friends and family of students and staff.

It’s the first of its kind in the Michiana area; getting students vaccinated on campus. It was a team effort to make it all happen.

“We’re really proud that we could get this off the ground so quickly. The governor opened up immunizations down to age 16 just on Wednesday and we were starting our clinic on Thursday. So a lot of credit to our team here for getting this up and running super-fast,” Goshen College President Rebecca Stoltzfus says.

The clinic uses the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, and the site also serves as a spot for nursing students to learn to give vaccinations. Those running the clinic say they already had a refrigeration unit from a science department on campus to store those Pfizer doses and keep them from going bad.

“Very unique and it’s a good opportunity and something we’re really giving back to the community because it’s not just for staff and students, (but) other people in our family can get involved with it too. I think it’s a really good opportunity for us to give back to the community,” Naomi Willis says. She is a Freshman nursing student at Goshen College.

In total, 700 vaccines went into arms, and a second two-day clinic will be held in 3 weeks to give attendees the second shot. Friday was the final day of the initial two-day clinic.

We'll continue to keep an eye on the vaccination rollout

