Two local boys clean up Baugo Creek

OSCEOLA, Ind. (WNDU) - Two brothers from Osceola ditched their phones earlier this week to clean up a creek near their house.

On Wednesday, Alex, 10, and Jace, 7, picked up two trash bags full of garbage in Baugo Creek.

“I found bottles and cans...I just want people to not throw trash on the ground and if they do please clean it up...When people throw garbage, that’s showing disrespect for all the people that are trying to help the earth,” Alex said.

Their mom Jessica Gordy had no idea.

“It makes me feel very proud and they even looked at me and they were like ‘we are just doing what you taught us mom’ and it makes me feel really good as a mom...It feels amazing. I actually feel I am doing something right, like I am raising them the way I should be,” Gordy said.

We can all make the world a better, cleaner place.

“Just picking up a little bag of trash here or there, or picking up something you find on the road, or helping someone. Little things really make a big difference,” Gordy said.

Alex has a message for other kids who might be watching:

“Maybe get off your phone once in a while and help the earth; and maybe clean up once in a while and help people who are trying to save the earth,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.