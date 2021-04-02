Advertisement

Turning MUCH Warmer

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - DRAMATICALLY WARMER... Just remember that we had snow on the ground Thursday morning...and we’re still forecasting 70 for Easter afternoon. That is a dramatic warm-up! Our biggest change comes Saturday afternoon, though, as we soar into the 60s by late afternoon. Still warm early next week, then it looks like a more unsettled weather pattern by late week and into next weekend. There will be some chances for a shower at times, and temperatures will not be as warm. How chilly it becomes is still the big question. As an example, the computer models range from highs in the middle 40s to the upper 60s for both days next weekend. So we’ll be tweaking this forecast, I’m sure!

Tonight: Clear and chilly...but not nearly as cold. Low: 32, Wind: S 5-10

Saturday: Maybe some clouds early Saturday, otherwise partly to mostly sunny and a lot warmer. High: 62, Wind: SW 9-18

Saturday night: Mostly clear and milder. Low: 43

Easter Sunday: Partly sunny and even warmer. High: 70

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro Homicide has identified the woman who died after a South Bend shooting early Thursday...
Police identify woman in deadly shooting on Dunham Street in South Bend
FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2011 file photo, packages of Huggies and Pull-Ups, both Kimberly-Clark...
Why you may soon pay more for Huggies, Scott bathroom tissue and other household essentials
Gatlinburg Mountain Coaster
Inspector says ‘seat belt issue’ believed to be cause of Gatlinburg Mountain Coaster incident
Residents of a Colorado neighborhood are upset over a neighbor hanging blow-up dolls from trees.
‘It’s very offensive’: Neighbors upset over blow-up dolls hanging from trees
Will Indiana students be required to have Covid-19 vaccine?

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
Warming up through Easter Weekend
Warming up through Easter Weekend
Warming up through Easter Weekend
Warming up through Easter Weekend
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
One More Cold Night...