Turning MUCH Warmer

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - DRAMATICALLY WARMER... Just remember that we had snow on the ground Thursday morning...and we’re still forecasting 70 for Easter afternoon. That is a dramatic warm-up! Our biggest change comes Saturday afternoon, though, as we soar into the 60s by late afternoon. Still warm early next week, then it looks like a more unsettled weather pattern by late week and into next weekend. There will be some chances for a shower at times, and temperatures will not be as warm. How chilly it becomes is still the big question. As an example, the computer models range from highs in the middle 40s to the upper 60s for both days next weekend. So we’ll be tweaking this forecast, I’m sure!

Tonight: Clear and chilly...but not nearly as cold. Low: 32, Wind: S 5-10

Saturday: Maybe some clouds early Saturday, otherwise partly to mostly sunny and a lot warmer. High: 62, Wind: SW 9-18

Saturday night: Mostly clear and milder. Low: 43

Easter Sunday: Partly sunny and even warmer. High: 70

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.