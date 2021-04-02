Tickets sold out for Chicago Cubs exhibition games

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Folks are apparently very excited about the return of professional baseball to South Bend for the first time in nearly 18 months.

The Chicago Cubs’ alternate site team is set to host two exhibition games with fans in attendance at Four Winds Field this month.

They’ll play their alternate site counterparts from the Detroit Tigers on April 10, and the Chicago White Sox on April 17.

Tickets for both games went on sale today at noon and were sold out by one.

The president of the South Bend Cubs couldn’t be more excited about the exhibition games.

“We appreciate the cubs for entrusting us to have the players here in south bend. I think we showed last summer as a site, the alternate that we can take care of their players and obviously we have the facilities to do it,” says Joe Hart.

Meanwhile, information on single-game tickets for the South Bend Cubs 2021 season will be made available next week.

