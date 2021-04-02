Semi overturns at US-31 and bypass

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Crews responded after a semi tipped over while attempting to merge onto US-31 from the bypass.

It happened Friday afternoon.

Police say it was a single-vehicle crash caused by a shifting load.

Nobody was injured.

The ramp from the eastbound bypass lanes to US-31 southbound was blocked as crews cleared the scene. US-31 southbound was reduced to a single lane.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

