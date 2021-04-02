Potawatomi Zoo opens for the season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Potawatomi Zoo opened for the 2021 season on Friday.

Exciting additions this year include sand cats, genets, and additional sloths.

The Zoo Express Train and the Endangered Species Carousel are open too.

Guests can enjoy the Learning Center once again, after it was closed last year because of the pandemic.

“Were blessed that we made it through a good season last year,” said Josh Sisk, executive director. “We’re really excited though this year to open on time. It looks like the weather’s going to be great, and just really have a great year and start showing people really what we have here at the zoo.”

The Zoo is open 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily, with extended summer hours starting in June.

Admission is $11 for adults, $9 for children ages 3-14 and seniors 62 and older. Children two and under are free.

