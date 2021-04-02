Advertisement

Potawatomi Zoo opens for the season

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Potawatomi Zoo opened for the 2021 season on Friday.

Exciting additions this year include sand cats, genets, and additional sloths.

The Zoo Express Train and the Endangered Species Carousel are open too.

Guests can enjoy the Learning Center once again, after it was closed last year because of the pandemic.

“Were blessed that we made it through a good season last year,” said Josh Sisk, executive director. “We’re really excited though this year to open on time. It looks like the weather’s going to be great, and just really have a great year and start showing people really what we have here at the zoo.”

The Zoo is open 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily, with extended summer hours starting in June.

Admission is $11 for adults, $9 for children ages 3-14 and seniors 62 and older. Children two and under are free.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro Homicide has identified the woman who died after a South Bend shooting early Thursday...
Police identify woman in deadly shooting on Dunham Street in South Bend
FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2011 file photo, packages of Huggies and Pull-Ups, both Kimberly-Clark...
Why you may soon pay more for Huggies, Scott bathroom tissue and other household essentials
Will Indiana students be required to have Covid-19 vaccine?
Residents of a Colorado neighborhood are upset over a neighbor hanging blow-up dolls from trees.
‘It’s very offensive’: Neighbors upset over blow-up dolls hanging from trees
Gatlinburg Mountain Coaster
Inspector says ‘seat belt issue’ believed to be cause of Gatlinburg Mountain Coaster incident

Latest News

Two local boys clean up Baugo Creek
Two local boys clean up Baugo Creek
Fully Vaccinated in Michiana 4-1
Vaccine Tracker: Positive progress continues in most of Michiana
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
One More Cold Night...
Woman reports attack in Berrien County park, police searching for suspect
Woman reports attack in Berrien County park, police searching for suspect