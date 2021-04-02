Advertisement

Penn High School grad Sarah Hildebrandt to compete in Olympic Trials

Hildebrandt isn’t letting those expectations get to her head.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Olympics take place this summer in Tokyo, and this weekend the country will learn who will be competing for the USA Wrestling team.

The Olympic trials for Wrestling take place Friday and Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas, and Penn High School’s own Sarah Hildebrandt is the No. 1 seed in the 50 kilogram weight class.

As the No. 1 seed, Hildebrandt advances straight to the championship match. She is expected to win the Olympic Trials for her weight class.

However, Hildebrandt isn’t letting those expectations get to her head.

“I feel like I’ve gone into world trials being a favorite, and I am really not trying to look at this any differently or put any extra pressure like it’s some greater event that I’ve participated in before,” Hildebrandt said. “At the end of the day, this is to make another ‘world team,’ and I’ve done that multiple times. I think just going in there and wrestling how I wrestle. I don’t have to wrestle more or be better or bigger than I actually am.”

Former Culver Academies star Kayla Miracle is also the No. 1 seed in the 62 kilogram weight class.

You can watch them both compete in the Olympic Trials Saturday night at 7:30 PM on NBCSN.

