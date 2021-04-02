Advertisement

Notre Dame’s rector: “15 or 20 years” needed for cathedral’s restoration

In this April 15, 2019, file photo, flames rise from Notre Dame cathedral as it burns in Paris.
In this April 15, 2019, file photo, flames rise from Notre Dame cathedral as it burns in Paris.(Source: AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — The rector of Notre Dame said Friday that the burned-out Paris cathedral and its esplanade could remain a building site for another “15 or 20 years.”

Rector Patrick Chauvet spoke to The Associated Press following Good Friday ceremonies, including venerating the “Crown of Thorns” at Notre Dame’s temporary liturgical base, the nearby church of Saint-Germain l’Auxerrois.

He added that: “I can guarantee that there’s work to do!”

In the days following the April 15, 2019, blaze that engulfed Paris’ Gothic gem, French President Emmanuel Macron set a five-year restoration deadline for 2024, when Paris is to host the Summer Olympics. But French officials quickly backpedaled Macron’s statement, conceding that it was unrealistic to complete the enormous project by that time.

The blaze also distributed vast amounts of toxic lead from the cathedral’s burned-out roof onto the site and nearby, complicating the clean-up work that came before restoration efforts could even begin.

Works planned include remodeling the cathedral’s esplanade, which before the blaze was visited every year by 20 million tourists.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro Homicide has identified the woman who died after a South Bend shooting early Thursday...
Police identify woman in deadly shooting on Dunham Street in South Bend
FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2011 file photo, packages of Huggies and Pull-Ups, both Kimberly-Clark...
Why you may soon pay more for Huggies, Scott bathroom tissue and other household essentials
Gatlinburg Mountain Coaster
Inspector says ‘seat belt issue’ believed to be cause of Gatlinburg Mountain Coaster incident
Residents of a Colorado neighborhood are upset over a neighbor hanging blow-up dolls from trees.
‘It’s very offensive’: Neighbors upset over blow-up dolls hanging from trees
Will Indiana students be required to have Covid-19 vaccine?

Latest News

U.S. Capitol Police officers stand near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in...
Car rams into police at Capitol barricade; officer killed
Statewide, 697 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Indiana virus hospitalizations, cases continuing slight rise
California mass shooting kills 4 including child
Man charged with murder in California shooting that killed 4
Blocking of Indiana cigarette tax hike frustrates advocates
Crews responded after a semi tipped over while attempting to merge onto US-31 from the bypass.
Semi overturns at US-31 and bypass