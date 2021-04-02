Advertisement

New low-cost veterinary clinic opening in South Bend

By Carly Miller
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A new low-cost veterinary clinic will soon be opening in Michiana.

Preventative Pet Health of Michiana will be located in the Commerce Center downtown South Bend and will offer affordable healthcare services like vaccinations, bloodwork and even obedience training.

Those with the clinic say there is a free examination with every appointment, and ultimately, they want to help keep pets with their owners, happy and healthy.

“We have all the capabilities to do preventative medicine, and we’re willing to work with you to get it done somehow. We don’t want to see pets on the street, or pets in the shelter, or pets having to be euthanized or getting these diseases. So please, do not hesitate to reach out,” Preventative Pet Health of Michiana Co-founder & CEO Carolyn Trancoso said.

Preventative Pet Health of Michiana is now accepting appointments and will start seeing clients this coming Wednesday.

For more information on how to contact the clinic, you can visit their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro Homicide has identified the woman who died after a South Bend shooting early Thursday...
Police identify woman in deadly shooting on Dunham Street in South Bend
FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2011 file photo, packages of Huggies and Pull-Ups, both Kimberly-Clark...
Why you may soon pay more for Huggies, Scott bathroom tissue and other household essentials
Gatlinburg Mountain Coaster
Inspector says ‘seat belt issue’ believed to be cause of Gatlinburg Mountain Coaster incident
Residents of a Colorado neighborhood are upset over a neighbor hanging blow-up dolls from trees.
‘It’s very offensive’: Neighbors upset over blow-up dolls hanging from trees
Will Indiana students be required to have Covid-19 vaccine?

Latest News

There have been 16,161 deaths and 683,793 confirmed cases throughout the state.
Michigan reports 20 more COVID-19 deaths, 5,498 more cases Friday
Statewide, 697 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Indiana virus hospitalizations, cases continuing slight rise
Blocking of Indiana cigarette tax hike frustrates advocates
Crews responded after a semi tipped over while attempting to merge onto US-31 from the bypass.
Semi overturns at US-31 and bypass