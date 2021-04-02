New low-cost veterinary clinic opening in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A new low-cost veterinary clinic will soon be opening in Michiana.

Preventative Pet Health of Michiana will be located in the Commerce Center downtown South Bend and will offer affordable healthcare services like vaccinations, bloodwork and even obedience training.

Those with the clinic say there is a free examination with every appointment, and ultimately, they want to help keep pets with their owners, happy and healthy.

“We have all the capabilities to do preventative medicine, and we’re willing to work with you to get it done somehow. We don’t want to see pets on the street, or pets in the shelter, or pets having to be euthanized or getting these diseases. So please, do not hesitate to reach out,” Preventative Pet Health of Michiana Co-founder & CEO Carolyn Trancoso said.

Preventative Pet Health of Michiana is now accepting appointments and will start seeing clients this coming Wednesday.

For more information on how to contact the clinic, you can visit their Facebook page.

