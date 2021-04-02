Michigan reports 20 more COVID-19 deaths, 5,498 more cases Friday
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 20 more COVID-19 deaths and 5,498 more cases on Friday.
There have been 16,161 deaths and 683,793 confirmed cases throughout the state.
Thursday: 49* more coronavirus deaths and 6,036 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced today include 33 identified during a Vital Records review.
Berrien County has had 226 (+0) deaths and 12,930 (+74) confirmed and probable cases.
Cass County has had 68 (+0) deaths and 4,640 (+23) confirmed and probable cases.
St. Joseph County has had 91 (+0) deaths and 5,177 (+26) confirmed and probable cases.
You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.
Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.