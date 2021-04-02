Michigan reports 20 more COVID-19 deaths, 5,498 more cases Friday

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 20 more COVID-19 deaths and 5,498 more cases on Friday.

There have been 16,161 deaths and 683,793 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Thursday: 49* more coronavirus deaths and 6,036 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced today include 33 identified during a Vital Records review.

Berrien County has had 226 (+0) deaths and 12,930 (+74) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 68 (+0) deaths and 4,640 (+23) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 91 (+0) deaths and 5,177 (+26) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

