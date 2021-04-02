Advertisement

Michigan reports 20 more COVID-19 deaths, 5,498 more cases Friday

There have been 16,161 deaths and 683,793 confirmed cases throughout the state.
There have been 16,161 deaths and 683,793 confirmed cases throughout the state.
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 20 more COVID-19 deaths and 5,498 more cases on Friday.

There have been 16,161 deaths and 683,793 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Thursday: 49* more coronavirus deaths and 6,036 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced today include 33 identified during a Vital Records review.

Berrien County has had 226 (+0) deaths and 12,930 (+74) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 68 (+0) deaths and 4,640 (+23) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 91 (+0) deaths and 5,177 (+26) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

