Advertisement

Medical Moment: Docs see deeper with new ultrasound

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s an important diagnostic tool for pregnancy and circulatory disorders.

In today’s Medical Moment, how a new ultrasound system is helping doctors diagnose and map out surgery.

Ultrasound is an important medical tool that uses sound waves to produce images of structures inside the body, like a developing baby.

But doctors also rely on ultrasound to see organs, muscles, or blood vessels.

Now, as Martie Salt reports, a new system is providing even better pictures for doctors, helping guide them through the most delicate procedures.

Dr. Kim also says the new ultrasound has a feature that allows doctors to measure arterial stiffness, which is a sign of aging and also a heart disease risk factor.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro Homicide has identified the woman who died after a South Bend shooting early Thursday...
Police identify woman in deadly shooting on Dunham Street in South Bend
FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2011 file photo, packages of Huggies and Pull-Ups, both Kimberly-Clark...
Why you may soon pay more for Huggies, Scott bathroom tissue and other household essentials
Gatlinburg Mountain Coaster
Inspector says ‘seat belt issue’ believed to be cause of Gatlinburg Mountain Coaster incident
Residents of a Colorado neighborhood are upset over a neighbor hanging blow-up dolls from trees.
‘It’s very offensive’: Neighbors upset over blow-up dolls hanging from trees
Will Indiana students be required to have Covid-19 vaccine?

Latest News

Kenneth Dogan is charged with invasion of privacy and battery with a deadly weapon.
Man charged during investigation of W. Dunham shooting
Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana granted its 18,000th wish in South Bend.
Make-A-Wish Foundation grants South Bend boy goats
Marshall County habitual offender sentenced
Marshall County habitual offender sentenced
One of the officers injured when the car rammed the barricade has died.
Local lawmakers react to U.S. Capitol incident