Marshall County habitual offender sentenced

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - In Marshall County, a habitual offender received a 25 year sentence for dealing meth.

Aaron Egger, 42, was found guilty a month ago.

At yesterday’s sentencing, Egger testified he was friends with the people he sold meth to, and that he knew they were struggling with addiction.

Prosecutors say Egger was determined to be a habitual offender based on 14 prior felony convictions.

