Man charged during investigation of W. Dunham shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 41-year-old South Bend man faces charges while investigators continue to look into the shooting death of Lateisha Burnett.
Kenneth Dogan is charged with invasion of privacy and battery with a deadly weapon.
However, he’s not charged in Burnett’s death at this time.
Investigators say a case against Dogan was developed while looking into the shooting death of Burnett.
Probable cause was found by a judicial officer and an arrest warrant was ordered.
Dogan was arrested this afternoon and booked into the St. Joseph County Jail.
Burnett was found with gunshot wounds inside a home in the 1200 block of West Dunham Street.
Officers tried to save her but were not successful.
The shooting death remains under investigation.
