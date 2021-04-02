Man charged during investigation of W. Dunham shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 41-year-old South Bend man faces charges while investigators continue to look into the shooting death of Lateisha Burnett.

Kenneth Dogan is charged with invasion of privacy and battery with a deadly weapon.

However, he’s not charged in Burnett’s death at this time.

Investigators say a case against Dogan was developed while looking into the shooting death of Burnett.

Probable cause was found by a judicial officer and an arrest warrant was ordered.

Dogan was arrested this afternoon and booked into the St. Joseph County Jail.

Burnett was found with gunshot wounds inside a home in the 1200 block of West Dunham Street.

Officers tried to save her but were not successful.

The shooting death remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.