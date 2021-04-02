Advertisement

Man charged during investigation of W. Dunham shooting

Kenneth Dogan is charged with invasion of privacy and battery with a deadly weapon.
Kenneth Dogan is charged with invasion of privacy and battery with a deadly weapon.(St. Joseph County Jail)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 41-year-old South Bend man faces charges while investigators continue to look into the shooting death of Lateisha Burnett.

Kenneth Dogan is charged with invasion of privacy and battery with a deadly weapon.

However, he’s not charged in Burnett’s death at this time.

Investigators say a case against Dogan was developed while looking into the shooting death of Burnett.

Probable cause was found by a judicial officer and an arrest warrant was ordered.

Dogan was arrested this afternoon and booked into the St. Joseph County Jail.

Burnett was found with gunshot wounds inside a home in the 1200 block of West Dunham Street.

Officers tried to save her but were not successful.

The shooting death remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro Homicide has identified the woman who died after a South Bend shooting early Thursday...
Police identify woman in deadly shooting on Dunham Street in South Bend
FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2011 file photo, packages of Huggies and Pull-Ups, both Kimberly-Clark...
Why you may soon pay more for Huggies, Scott bathroom tissue and other household essentials
Gatlinburg Mountain Coaster
Inspector says ‘seat belt issue’ believed to be cause of Gatlinburg Mountain Coaster incident
Residents of a Colorado neighborhood are upset over a neighbor hanging blow-up dolls from trees.
‘It’s very offensive’: Neighbors upset over blow-up dolls hanging from trees
Will Indiana students be required to have Covid-19 vaccine?

Latest News

Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana granted its 18,000th wish in South Bend.
Make-A-Wish Foundation grants South Bend boy goats
Marshall County habitual offender sentenced
Marshall County habitual offender sentenced
In today's Medical Moment, how a new ultrasound system is helping doctors diagnose and map out...
Medical Moment: Docs see deeper with new ultrasound
One of the officers injured when the car rammed the barricade has died.
Local lawmakers react to U.S. Capitol incident