Make-A-Wish Foundation grants South Bend boy goats

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana granted its 18,000th wish in South Bend.

Michael Latowski of South Bend was diagnosed with Leukemia a little more than a year ago.

He has battled complications since then, but his love for goats has never wavered.

“There is just something soothing about having a goat to pet and be around. It’s almost like they could sense how much he really needed them,” Michael’s Mother Brandy Latowski said.

Friday, the Make-A-Wish Foundation granted Michael’s wish for goats.

“If I was to say that I didn’t have a couple of tears in my eyes when he got the goats in his hands and the look on his face, I would be lying,” Brandy said.

Michael hopes to train the goats and create his own therapeutic goat farm to help others like him cope with critical illnesses.

“The Make-A-Wish group really helped him have a goal. When things were really going wrong, he had that goal,” Brandy said.

“There’s nothing more powerful than the smile of a wish child. It’s life transformational. As I was watching Michael today, he was smiling,” President & CEO Make-A-Wish OH, KY, IN Stephanie McCormick said.

Make-A-Wish says they haven’t stopped granting wishes throughout the pandemic, and being able to celebrate their 18,000th means so much.

“This being a very special wish for Make-A-Wish, our 18,000th wish. What a special day to honor Michael,” McCormick said.

Michael’s family says they are so grateful for their wish being granted today.

“When he was at his worst, goats are what got him through, and all he wanted is what is sitting in his lap right now,” Brandy said.

