Local lawmakers react to U.S. Capitol incident

(WNDU) - Congress was in recess for the Easter holiday weekend, so members of the local congressional delegation watched this Capitol lockdown from a safe distance.

Michigan Sixth District U.S. Representative Fred Upton issued a written statement that reads: “As one that often drives through these checkpoints every day we are in session to get into the Capitol to vote, I am extremely sad that one of the officers was killed in an apparent senseless act. A reminder to all Americans to be grateful for all our police who put their life on the line every day to do their best to keep the rest of us safe.”

Indiana Second District Representative Jackie Walorski was outside when the first text message came in. “I had my phone in my pocket and I felt the phone vibrate and all those texts start rolling in, Capitol Police, I mean my, my stomach just, I was almost sick to my stomach. I’m just so glad that we’re not out there.”

The messages alerted those in the Capitol not to leave, not to come in, and to stay away from windows.

Representative Walorski found it hard to believe the capital was in lockdown yet again. “You know, they just took down the fences, they, they had just taken a guard away, and everything has been fine.”

