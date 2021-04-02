Advertisement

Jackson has season-high 31 as Pistons rout Wizards

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - Josh Jackson scored 19 of his season-high 31 points in the first half and the Detroit Pistons went on to rout the Washington Wizards 120-91.

The Pistons overcame Russell Westbrook’s 18th triple-double of the season.

Westbrook finished with 16 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds.

He also had nine turnovers, falling one short of his NBA-record sixth quadruple-double.

James Harden (three) is the only other player with more than one.

Mason Plumlee added 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Pistons, who had seven players in double figures.

Robin Lopez had 16 points for Washington and Alex Len added 14.

4/1/2021 10:29:29 PM (GMT -4:00)

