Indiana virus hospitalizations, cases continuing slight rise

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana’s COVID-19 hospitalizations and new coronavirus cases are continuing to see slight increases after reaching recent lows in mid-March.

Data released Friday by the Indiana Department of Health show a seven-day average of 988 new infections as of Thursday, up from an average of about 750 two weeks ago.

Hospitalizations were at 697, after falling below 600 for several days in mid-March.

The increases come as Indiana prepares to lift the statewide mask mandate next week.

But both figures are down more than 80% from December peaks.

Indiana’s average daily COVID-19 deaths have dropped from more than 100 a day to fewer than 10 a day since then.

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 20 more COVID-19 death and 1,256 more cases on Friday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 4%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 697 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 12,662 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Friday, and there have been at least 688,916 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Thursday: 1 more coronavirus death and 1,127 new cases were reported. 657 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 32,475 (+141) cases and 534 (+6) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 26,433 (+58) cases and 428 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 10,336 (+37) cases and 203 (+1) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 8,881 (+18) cases and 112 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 5,637 (+9) cases and 108 (+1) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 2,468 (+1) cases and 70 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,959 (+4) cases and 52 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,868 (+0) cases and 39 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 1,108 (+0) cases and 45 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

