Former Notre Dame basketball player Nik Djogo transfers to Northeastern

(WNDU)
By Megan Smedley
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Former Notre Dame basketball player Nik Djogo is transferring to Northeastern, Djogo announced on Friday.

Djogo announced that he would be entering the transfer portal back in March.

Djogo played in 24 games for the Irish this past season. He averaged 5.0 points and 3.0 rebounds per game while shooting 54% from the field.

He will be reunited with fellow former Domer Chris Dohherty.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

