Former Notre Dame basketball player Nik Djogo transfers to Northeastern

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Former Notre Dame basketball player Nik Djogo is transferring to Northeastern, Djogo announced on Friday.

I am excited to announce that I will forego any professional opportunities and finish my college career in Boston under @GoNUCoachCoen at Northeastern University! Looking forward to being a part of the Huskies! — NIKOLA (@NikolaDjogo) April 2, 2021

Djogo announced that he would be entering the transfer portal back in March.

Djogo played in 24 games for the Irish this past season. He averaged 5.0 points and 3.0 rebounds per game while shooting 54% from the field.

He will be reunited with fellow former Domer Chris Dohherty.

