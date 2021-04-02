Fast’s late goal lifts Hurricanes to 4-3 win over Blackhawks

CHICAGO (AP) - Jesper Fast scored with 29 seconds remaining in regulation, Warren Foegele added two goals, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3. Fast beat goaltender Kevin Lankinen from 15 feet, rebounding winger Vincent Trochek’s drive from the right side for the game-winner. The Hurricanes pulled within a point of co-leaders Tampa Bay and Florida in the Central Division. The Blackhawks remain tied with Nashville for the final playoff spot, and the teams meet on Saturday night.

