Advertisement

Fast’s late goal lifts Hurricanes to 4-3 win over Blackhawks

The Blackhawks remain tied with Nashville for the final playoff spot, and the teams meet on Saturday night.
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Jesper Fast scored with 29 seconds remaining in regulation, Warren Foegele added two goals, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3. Fast beat goaltender Kevin Lankinen from 15 feet, rebounding winger Vincent Trochek’s drive from the right side for the game-winner. The Hurricanes pulled within a point of co-leaders Tampa Bay and Florida in the Central Division. The Blackhawks remain tied with Nashville for the final playoff spot, and the teams meet on Saturday night.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Metro Homicide has identified the woman who died after a South Bend shooting early Thursday...
Police identify woman in deadly shooting on Dunham Street in South Bend
Will Indiana students be required to have Covid-19 vaccine?
Residents of a Colorado neighborhood are upset over a neighbor hanging blow-up dolls from trees.
‘It’s very offensive’: Neighbors upset over blow-up dolls hanging from trees
FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2011 file photo, packages of Huggies and Pull-Ups, both Kimberly-Clark...
Why you may soon pay more for Huggies, Scott bathroom tissue and other household essentials
Local laundromat is giving back to the community
Local laundromat is giving back to the community

Latest News

It’s the Tigers first regional title since 2018, the same year the Benton Harbor boys...
Benton Harbor boys basketball wins first regional title since 2018
The team didn’t get back to campus until after midnight, but that didn’t matter.
Muffet McGraw says celebrating first national title with fans is one of the her best memories at Notre Dame
Wennberg scores in OT, Panthers beat Red Wings 3-2
Jackson has season-high 31 as Pistons rout Wizards