Advertisement

CDC releases guidance for Easter celebrations

By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued guidance on how people, vaccinated and not, should safely celebrate Easter.

For those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the CDC says they can spend Easter with others. The agency says if it’s been two weeks since your last vaccine dose, you can safely gather indoors with other fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask.

Those who are not yet fully vaccinated are advised to stick to their own households. The CDC says they can still gather but should do so outdoors while wearing masks and staying six feet apart.

The CDC says it is still learning exactly how protection from the vaccine works, and until more is known, the agency is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people wear masks in public places.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro Homicide has identified the woman who died after a South Bend shooting early Thursday...
Police identify woman in deadly shooting on Dunham Street in South Bend
FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2011 file photo, packages of Huggies and Pull-Ups, both Kimberly-Clark...
Why you may soon pay more for Huggies, Scott bathroom tissue and other household essentials
Will Indiana students be required to have Covid-19 vaccine?
Residents of a Colorado neighborhood are upset over a neighbor hanging blow-up dolls from trees.
‘It’s very offensive’: Neighbors upset over blow-up dolls hanging from trees
Gatlinburg Mountain Coaster
Inspector says ‘seat belt issue’ believed to be cause of Gatlinburg Mountain Coaster incident

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, a passenger wears a face mask she travels...
Fully vaccinated can travel again, says new CDC guidance
In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former...
LIVE: Duty sergeant: Officers could have ended Floyd restraint
The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops released a statement that expressed a “moral concern”...
Johnson & Johnson expands vaccine trial to kids 12-17
David Pleoger testified Thursday at the trial of since-fired officer Derek Chauvin, who is...
GRAPHIC: Sergeant's call with Chauvin released amid trial testimony
The March increase — the most since August — was nearly double February’s gain of 468,000, the...
LIVE: WH COVID response briefing; US employers add 916,000 jobs in March as hiring accelerates