Brian Kelly wants grad transfer quarterback Jack Coan to be himself

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame fans got used to seeing Ian Book under center for the Irish.

He does have the most wins by a quarterback in Notre Dame history with 30 victories overall.

The chapter on Book at Notre Dame is closed now, and this spring head coach Brian Kelly try and find the next starting quarterback for the Irish.

Grad transfer Jack Coan from Wisconsin has taken half of the first team snaps in spring ball, along with Drew Pyne.

Coan is making his adjustments to South Bend. He is in a completely new location and a new offensive system.

However, Coan has the experience. He started 18 games for the Badgers.

Kelly says Coan is fitting in just fine, he just needs to be himself.

“When you come here, it’s all about supporting each other,” Kelly said. “We just have that built into our culture. You don’t have to worry about pretending to be someone else. Just be who you are. They know who you are. You’ve got a lot of recognition for the things you’ve accomplished already in the Big Ten at Wisconsin so the guys know who you are.”

However, Kelly has not declared Coan to be the starter yet.

Pyne is right there with the grad transfer quarterback.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.