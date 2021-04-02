Advertisement

Benton Harbor boys basketball wins first regional title since 2018

It’s the Tigers first regional title since 2018, the same year the Benton Harbor boys basketball program won the state championship.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Benton Harbor boys basketball team took home the Regional Championship Thursday night with the 66-59 over Hopkins.

“It feels good,” Benton Harbor senior guard Chris Moore said. “It’s a dream come true. I’ve been dreaming for this since I was a little kid. Playing for my hometown team.”

It’s the Tigers first regional title since 2018, the same year the Benton Harbor boys basketball program won the state championship.

“We didn’t play our best today,” Benton Harbor boys basketball head coach Corey Sterling said. “Hopkins gave us a good game, which they should. We had a worthy opponent but I think there is still more room for improvement. We are blessed to survive and advance baby.”

The Tigers survived and advanced due in large part to junior guard Trucel Singleton, who scored a game-high 24 points and made four three pointers in the second half.

“It feel very good,” Singleton said. “This is my first time ever making it this far.”

The Tigers are moving on to the Division 2 Quarterfinals.

Benton Harbor will face the No. 1 team in the state Grand Rapids Catholic Central at Calvin College at 7 PM on Tuesday.

This will be a rematch of the 2018 state championship.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro Homicide has identified the woman who died after a South Bend shooting early Thursday...
Police identify woman in deadly shooting on Dunham Street in South Bend
New Michigan expungement laws go into effect April 11
New Michigan expungement laws go into effect April 11
People are mourning the recent suicide of 14-year-old Aydan Leis.
LaGrange County family grieving suicide of 14-year-old son
Animal Emergency Clinic in Mishawaka closing, changing structure
Will Indiana students be required to have Covid-19 vaccine?

Latest News

The team didn’t get back to campus until after midnight, but that didn’t matter.
Muffet McGraw says celebrating first national title with fans is one of the her best memories at Notre Dame
Wennberg scores in OT, Panthers beat Red Wings 3-2
Jackson has season-high 31 as Pistons rout Wizards
Hayes homers, Pirates 2-hit Cubs 5-3 on chilly opening day