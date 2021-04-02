Benton Harbor boys basketball wins first regional title since 2018

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Benton Harbor boys basketball team took home the Regional Championship Thursday night with the 66-59 over Hopkins.

“It feels good,” Benton Harbor senior guard Chris Moore said. “It’s a dream come true. I’ve been dreaming for this since I was a little kid. Playing for my hometown team.”

It’s the Tigers first regional title since 2018, the same year the Benton Harbor boys basketball program won the state championship.

“We didn’t play our best today,” Benton Harbor boys basketball head coach Corey Sterling said. “Hopkins gave us a good game, which they should. We had a worthy opponent but I think there is still more room for improvement. We are blessed to survive and advance baby.”

The Tigers survived and advanced due in large part to junior guard Trucel Singleton, who scored a game-high 24 points and made four three pointers in the second half.

“It feel very good,” Singleton said. “This is my first time ever making it this far.”

The Tigers are moving on to the Division 2 Quarterfinals.

Benton Harbor will face the No. 1 team in the state Grand Rapids Catholic Central at Calvin College at 7 PM on Tuesday.

This will be a rematch of the 2018 state championship.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.