Woman reports attack in Berrien County park, police searching for suspect

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A woman was attacked this morning at Grand Mere State Park in Berrien County’s Lincoln Township.

The 28-year-old says she was sitting with her dog on the trail when a man came up from behind her and pushed her to the ground.

The suspect then began kicking and punching her in the torso and face.

The woman was able to get free and run to her car, calling 911.

Right now, police are looking for the suspect.

He is described as a white man, about 5′11″ with dark hair, wearing a dark sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

