Voting equipment tested before Elkhart Community Schools referendum

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Thursday, voting equipment is tested ahead of the upcoming Elkhart Community Schools referendum vote.

The testing took place this morning at the Elkhart County Administration building in Goshen.

If approved, this referendum would be active for the next 8 years and would seek an additional $122 million.

That money would go toward increasing employee pay, reducing health insurance costs for employees, and maintaining safe transportation for students.

Officials say as long as you are registered in the school district, you don’t have to worry about your vote not counting.

“I can absolutely 100 percent guarantee that our elections are secure. Your vote is going to count when you cast it. There are instances where it might not count,” says Christopher Anderson, Elkhart County Clerk of the Court and Election Administration.

“If you come in to vote thinking you’re registered in the school district and you’re not, we can’t count that ballot. We can give you a provisional ballot, but that’s not gonna count. But those ballots that are given to us, we make every attempt to make sure that they get counted.”

The vote on the referendum is set for May 4.

