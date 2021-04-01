Advertisement

Veni’s Sweet Shop gears up for Easter

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - With Easter just a few days away, you may be looking for some sweet treats for the holiday.

Veni’s Sweet Shop in Niles is gearing up for the big day.

Easter is one of their biggest holidays, and they started preparing back in February.

The shop is selling everything from chocolate crosses to bunny caramel apples.

But the number one seller is the solid, chocolate bunny.

“It’s nice that people are able to celebrate this year,” said Linda Skwarcan, general manager. “Last year was very strange with the pandemic hitting right before easter. And so we’re really lucky to have such support and we love seeing our customers.”

To learn more about the hours and prices at Veni’s Sweet Shop, click here.

