Vaccine Tracker: Positive progress continues in most of Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In our Vaccine Tracker coverage, we’re looking at appointment wait times around Indiana after the vaccine expanded eligibility in the state of 16 and up.

Also looking into the 15 million Johnson & Johnson doses that were ruined and thrown out in Baltimore, we’re keeping an eye on whether that will affect vaccine supply in Michiana or not.

We’re also highlighting the great progress in St. Joseph County Michigan and how they hope to reach more residents.

As for wait times around Michiana, the wait times to schedule at some vaccine sites is increasing after the expanded eligibility went into effect in Indiana on Wednesday. At St Hedwig near downtown South Bend, at last check they are booked out until April 19th. We also looked at the Beacon Health site in Elkhart and they had the longest wait time all the way out until April 29th. Most sites are about 2-3 weeks out, however this could level out soon, especially in St. Joseph County.

Schedule here ourshot.in.gov

“I think it will go back to a shorter wait time because more sites will come online. More pharmacies will likely come online for administering the vaccine, so I think that will free up some of that back log,” SJC Deputy Health Officer Dr. Mark Fox says.

On to vaccine doses, 15 million Johnson & Johnson doses going bad in Baltimore the same day Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) said the Hoosier state could expect 96,500 doses of J&J this week. I reached out to ISDH to see if the Baltimore incident would affect that shipment, here’s their response:

“We do not expect this to have any impact on current operations but will monitor the situation and plan accordingly.”

St. Joseph County Michigan saw around a 3% increase in the percent of the population that is fully vaccinated. That increase happening in just 6 days, so we checked in with the county health department to learn what they have been doing.

They say they are trying to reach residents in different ways than solely the health department site. Vaccines have been provided to local pharmacies where people are possibly more comfortable and may be more inclined to vaccinate there. They say they are also looking at mobile clinics and pop-up clinics where an appointment won’t be required. You just show up.

“I think it’s just overall excitement that anybody can get it now. There’s no restrictions, nobody’s waiting, which kind of puts it back on the local health department now we need to work harder to make sure we’re getting to those communities that are harder to reach and making sure we’re not leaving those folks behind,” Rebecca Burns, MPH, RS says.

The county adds they have all 3 vaccines and got 300 doses of Johnson & Johnson single dose shot.

We’ll continue to keep an eye on the vaccination rollout, and I want to hear from you. Email me at zach.horner@wndu.com or find me on Facebook and send a message if you have an issue or idea of something we can dig into on the Vaccine Tracker.

