Vaccine Tracker: More doses coming in, mask mandate going away

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -On this edition of the Vaccine Tracker we are digging into the latest update from Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH).

Currently, Indiana sits at 20.8% of the state fully vaccinated; that’s over 1.1 million Hoosiers. We’ll hope to see those numbers climb as hundreds of thousands of more vaccine are set to come into Indiana right as eligibility expands this week.

Here’s a breakdown of the dose supply coming in; this is from Dr. Lindsay Weaver with the ISDH:

-405,000 first and second doses total are coming in this week

(The below number of doses do not add up to 405,000 due the doses below only being allocated for first doses. Others coming in for 2nd doses will add up to 405,000)

-88,920 first dose of Pfizer

-66,900 first doses of Moderna

-96,500 doses of Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine.

However, we are keeping an eye on a problem with Johnson & Johnson where millions of doses are not useable. We’ll see if that effects our supply coming in, here’s the story:

https://www.axios.com/emergent-biosolutions-johnson-and-johnson-vaccine-dfd781a8-d007-4354-910a-e30d5007839b.html

Speaking of vaccines, the state website ourshot.in.gov has a new look. You’ll see more color when you go to the website to schedule your vaccination. Those colors on a vaccination site represent the brand of vaccine the site offers. Remember, as of the date of this article 16 and 17-year-olds can only get the Pfizer vaccine and that is per the FDA.

Ourshot.in.gov new look, color coded (WNDU)

Indiana is getting rid of the residency requirement for vaccinating in the Hoosier state. That’s good news for out of state college students as well as those who live in other states and work in Indiana.

However, this could lead to people from other states with less eligibility to come to Indiana to get vaccinated.

Going back to college students, the ISDH says they are allocating 60,000 doses of Pfizer to get college students vaccinated. That process will start soon.

We’re also following appointment availability in Indiana with 16 and up now eligible. As soon as 16 and up was able to register for a vaccine on Wednesday, ISDH says 21,000 people registered in the first 30 minutes and by noon that figure was around 96,000. So, we’re seeing some longer wait times at some sites around Michiana so keep that in mind when looking for an appointment.

Here’s what Dr. Kristina Box with ISDH had to say about getting younger populations vaccinated.

“I think a lot of our young people kind of want their life back, right? They want to be able to go to concerts, get together in the bars and feel comfortable that they’re not going to get ill from this disease. We know that the more infections that we have the more risk we have of more mutations occurring and potentially getting another mutation that is actually worse than the mutations we have now,” Dr. Box says.

In tracking vaccination progress, here is breakdown by age group of the percentage vaccinated or signed up to be vaccinated. These are screen shots from the ISDH’s presentation on Wednesday.

Age Breakdown in Indiana, vaccinated or scheduled to be vaccinated (WNDU)

Age Breakdown in Indiana, vaccinated or scheduled to be vaccinated (WNDU)

Also, not vaccine related, but Governor Holcomb is responding to comments made by Gov. Andy Beshear of Kentucky who says lifting the mask mandate in Indiana will put Kentucky residents at risk. Gov. Beshear wants Gov. Holcomb to reconsider, but that is probably not going to happen.

“I did see his comments and I would say that I’ve always taken the approach, my style has been, to respect all other governors’ decisions that they have to make.” Gov. Holcomb said on Wednesday. “I’m paying attention to the numbers in Indiana and what’s in best interest of Hoosiers.”

We’ll keep following the latest trends in the vaccine rollout. Email me at zach.horner@wndu.com or find me on Facebook and send a message if you have an issue or idea of something we can dig into on the Vaccine Tracker.

Here are the videos with information on vaccine numbers and more from our 4 and 5pm newscasts:

