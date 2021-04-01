Advertisement

Trail Blazers beat Pistons 124-101 for 4th straight win

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - Damian Lillard had 33 points and nine assists and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Detroit Pistons 124-101 on Wednesday night.

CJ McCollum added 24 points and Carmelo Anthony and Robert Covington each scored 16 in Portland’s fourth straight win.

Jerami Grant scored 30 points for Detroit, which lost for the fifth time in six games.

Mason Plumlee added 18 points, but Detroit’s other three starters - Saddiq Bey, Josh Jackson and Saben Lee - combined for two points on 1-for-17 shooting.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

3/31/2021 9:33:16 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

People are mourning the recent suicide of 14-year-old Aydan Leis.
LaGrange County family grieving suicide of 14-year-old son
New Michigan expungement laws go into effect April 11
New Michigan expungement laws go into effect April 11
Two years ago, Kayla was diagnosed with stage 4 rectal cancer.
Listen to your body: Michigan woman diagnosed with Stage IV rectal cancer at 28
Silver Beach Pizza announced on Facebook it was closed, as the drowning victim was a long-time...
Drowning victim was a Silver Beach Pizza employee
Animal Emergency Clinic in Mishawaka closing, changing structure

Latest News

La Lumiere basketball logo
La Lumiere falls to Prolific Prep 45-43 in Geico Nationals
Heat turns up defensive pressure in 92-87 win at Indiana
Notre Dame (17-8) continued its undefeated home streak (5-0 in 2021) with a 7-4 midweek win...
Irish top CMU 7-4 in midweek matchup
Irish linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah runs through drills at Notre Dame's Pro Day.
16 Domers participate in NFL Pro Day