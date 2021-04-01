Advertisement

Sudden cardiac arrest bill passes in Indiana General Assembly

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - A bill to prevent the sudden death of student-athletes recently passed in the Indiana General Assembly.

Under current law, schools are required to release some information on cardiac arrest to student athletes and their parents.

But this bill requires additional information like the nature and warning signs of SCA.

It also requires the Indiana Department of Education to have information on its website.

This legislation is in response to the 2013 death of LaPorte High School student Jake West, who collapsed at football practice.

The bill now goes to the governor’s desk.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro Homicide has identified the woman who died after a South Bend shooting early Thursday...
Police identify woman in deadly shooting on Dunham Street in South Bend
New Michigan expungement laws go into effect April 11
New Michigan expungement laws go into effect April 11
People are mourning the recent suicide of 14-year-old Aydan Leis.
LaGrange County family grieving suicide of 14-year-old son
Animal Emergency Clinic in Mishawaka closing, changing structure
Will Indiana students be required to have Covid-19 vaccine?

Latest News

The Flag of Indiana
Indiana considering civics engagement legislation to engage young Hoosiers
Voting equipment is tested ahead of the upcoming Elkhart Community Schools referendum vote.
Voting equipment tested before Elkhart Community Schools referendum
With warmer weather on its way and our nation’s ag communities gearing up for summer events,...
Midwestern agriculture leads encourage COVID vaccination
There have been 16,141 deaths and 678,295 confirmed cases throughout the state.
Michigan reports 49* more COVID-19 deaths, 6,036 more cases Thursday