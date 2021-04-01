Sudden cardiac arrest bill passes in Indiana General Assembly

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - A bill to prevent the sudden death of student-athletes recently passed in the Indiana General Assembly.

Under current law, schools are required to release some information on cardiac arrest to student athletes and their parents.

But this bill requires additional information like the nature and warning signs of SCA.

It also requires the Indiana Department of Education to have information on its website.

This legislation is in response to the 2013 death of LaPorte High School student Jake West, who collapsed at football practice.

The bill now goes to the governor’s desk.

