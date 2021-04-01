Advertisement

Snow showers and cold air: This is no April Fools joke…

April Fools has snow showers, if you don’t believe me look out your window… Yeah snow showers and cold to begin the new month. We warm up quickly heading towards Easter! The details on your First Alert Forecast right here!
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 6:42 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

THURSDAY: Winter makes its return and this is not an April Fools joke… Snow showers likely through the morning and into the early afternoon in Michiana. No accumulation is expected, a dusting is possible. These snow showers will end by the late afternoon as skies begin to clear overnight. It will be breezy and cold with a high in the 30s. High of 35.

THURSDAY NIGHT: A very cold night for the first one of April. We have clearing skies and breezy winds coming from the North. This will drop temperatures into the lower 20s overnight. Low of 21.

FRIDAY: Clear skies and lots of sunshine throughout the day. Winds shift out of the South and West to create a push of warmer air. The warming trend begins with highs reaching the upper 40s. High of 48.

SATURDAY: The clear skies continue into the first half of the weekend with a southerly breeze. Warming into the middle 60s by the afternoon. A great day to prepare for the Easter Bunny! High of 62.

LONGE RANGE: Easter is looking very warm. A mix of sun and clouds and highs reaching 70 during the afternoon. The Easter Bunny will have no problem leaving goodies and hiding the eggs around Michiana this year! Beyond Easter we remain in the 70s for a few days before rain chances return next week and temperatures drop back down closer to the average for this time of year.

Daily Climate Report: Wednesday, March 31st 2021

Wednesday’s High: 47

Wednesday’s Low: 29

Precipitation: 0.01″

