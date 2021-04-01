Pokagon Band donating 1,000 Easter baskets

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi and its Four Winds Casinos are donating 1,000 Easter baskets to help those in need celebrate Easter this Sunday.

The distribution will be coordinated by the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, Feeding America Indiana, and Feeding America Michigan through 14 different food banks in Indiana and Michigan.

Each Easter basket contains a ham, fresh potatoes, green beans, canned corn, and orange bread.

The Pokagon Band also donated 1,000 food boxes in November for Thanksgiving, and in December for Christmas.

