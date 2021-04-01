Advertisement

One More Cold Night...

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - LET THE WARM-UP BEGIN!! I know, we still have one more really cold night to go, but after that we’ll see a dramatic warm up all across Michiana. We’re going to start Good Friday in the mid to upper teens...but no wind...and then with sunny skies we’ll warm into the upper 40s by late afternoon. Dramatically warmer Saturday afternoon and Easter with partly to mostly sunny skies. We should stay warm early next week, but then we’ll probably see a chillier trend the rest of the week with some chances for showers. “How” cold is still a big question for next weekend. Some models are quite cold, so I’m leaning that direction as a worst case scenario. We’ll keep you up to date...

Tonight: Clearing and colder with widespread frost and a hard freeze. Low: 17, Wind: Becoming Calm

Friday: Lots of sunshine and becoming a bit milder. High: 48, Wind: SW 5-10

Friday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low: 32

Saturday: Maybe some clouds early, then mostly sunny and dramatically warmer. High: 62

