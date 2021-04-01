Mishawaka Animal Emergency Clinic closes, after-hours options

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Thursday night into Friday is the last night for overnight hours at the Animal Emergency Clinic in Mishawaka.

Until a new 24/7 emergency clinic opens in a couple of months, things may be a little tricky. Now, a local animal hospital is offering advice for pet owners on what to do if there is an emergency.

With the Animal Emergency Clinic in Mishawaka closing, what are pet owners supposed to do if there is an emergency?

“If you feel like something is off with your pet, don’t wait, if you can, until the end of the day to maybe call your regular veterinarian,” Morris Animal Hospital Practice Manager Katie Chamberlin said.

After-hours options include the North Central Veterinary Emergency Center in Westville, an emergency center in Kalamazoo, one in Fort Wayne or the animal hospital at Purdue University.

Chamberlin says giving one of these locations a call ahead of time can be helpful. “They might not be able to give you exact medical information or guidance on the phone, but they are still a great resource to say hey, I’ve noticed this or this. Do I need to bring them in?”

North Central is opening a new 24/7 facility in Mishawaka sometime in June, and Chamberlin says it will be a great relief for the community once that service is up and running.

As well as when the Animal Emergency Clinic opens soon under a new name.

“In a week or so when the Animal Emergency Clinic reopens as their new name and facility, and they’re open until 10 p.m., hopefully, the people with the most urgent needs will have that option,” Chamberlin said.

Come April 12th, the new Night Owls Wellness and Urgent Care will be taking the place of AEC and hopes to help bridge the gap between day-time vet services and the emergency room.

