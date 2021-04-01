Advertisement

Midwestern agriculture leads encourage COVID vaccination

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(WNDU) - With warmer weather on its way and our nation’s ag communities gearing up for summer events, midwestern agricultural leaders are encouraging you to get vaccinated when you’re eligible.

Echoing a similar message released in December, a new video features recommendations from leaders in six different states, including Gary McDowell, Michigan’s Director of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The group joined together to share their appreciation for essential ag and food workers, who have never stopped working throughout the pandemic.

They say the three vaccines available to Americans are safe and effective.

And they also emphasized the importance of continued mask wearing, social distancing, and hand washing to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

