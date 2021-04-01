Michigan reports 49* more COVID-19 deaths, 6,036 more cases Thursday

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 49* more COVID-19 deaths and 6,036 more cases on Thursday.

*The deaths announced today include 33 identified during a Vital Records review.

There have been 16,141 deaths and 678,295 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Berrien County has had 226 deaths and 12,856 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 68 deaths and 4,617 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 91 deaths and 5,177 confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

