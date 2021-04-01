Advertisement

Michigan reports 49* more COVID-19 deaths, 6,036 more cases Thursday

There have been 16,141 deaths and 678,295 confirmed cases throughout the state.
There have been 16,141 deaths and 678,295 confirmed cases throughout the state.(Michigan.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 49* more COVID-19 deaths and 6,036 more cases on Thursday.

*The deaths announced today include 33 identified during a Vital Records review.

There have been 16,141 deaths and 678,295 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Berrien County has had 226 deaths and 12,856 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 68 deaths and 4,617 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 91 deaths and 5,177 confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Michigan expungement laws go into effect April 11
New Michigan expungement laws go into effect April 11
People are mourning the recent suicide of 14-year-old Aydan Leis.
LaGrange County family grieving suicide of 14-year-old son
Dunham Street shooting
Police identify woman in deadly South Bend shooting on Dunham St.
Animal Emergency Clinic in Mishawaka closing, changing structure
Will Indiana students be required to have Covid-19 vaccine?

Latest News

Statewide, 657 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Indiana reports 1 more COVID-19 death, 1,127 more cases Thursday
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports case of virus variant identified in Brazil
Only 10% of Europe’s population has received one dose and that only 4% have been fully...
WHO: Europe’s vaccination program is “unacceptably slow”
FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
US allows 2 more over-the-counter COVID-19 home tests