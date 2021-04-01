Advertisement

Medical Moment: Wound healing gel leaves no scar

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a challenge to close large wounds from an accident, or chronic disease, like diabetes.

In today’s Medical Moment, a new gel that heals skin without a scar.

Diabetes, diseases, or burns can cause wounds that the body can’t easily heal.

But as Martie Salt reports, scientists at UCLA have developed a gel that may someday soon make injured areas of skin stronger.

The scientists have formed a company to test and develop the wound-healing gel for use in humans.

