Local laundromat is giving back to the community

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Burton’s Laundry and Dry Cleaning on Western Avenue is going above and beyond to help the homeless in our community.

Owner David Nufer is partnering with the St. Joseph County Department of Health, S.A.V.E., and the City of South Bend to provide free laundry service for the homeless and families in need.

They rotate this service every Wednesday.

“What a great step by Burton’s Laundry to allow individuals to come and walk out of here with clean clothes and a different attitude,” said South Bend Common Council member Canneth Lee.

They wash over 2,000 pounds of clothes on a weekly basis.

“To have fresh linen and fresh clothes, I mean that’s one of the greatest feelings a person can have,” said S.A.V.E. Outreach Coordinator Mary Smallwood.

“Most people like you and me this is just something that’s like an everyday occurrence, but there are people out there who sometimes go two or three months without washing or drying their clothes because they simply cannot afford it,” Nufer said.

S.A.V.E started the “Wash Wednesday” program over a year ago to help families and kids in South Bend schools.

“So we were going to different elementary schools and we noticed that children weren’t wearing clean clothes so we wanted to see what we could do and how we could help that situation,” Smallwood said.

They then brainstormed ways to expand their outreach.

“...this is probably one of the best things I have ever done in my business. The reward is tremendous...tremendous,” Nufer said.

“Not only are we washing clothes, but we are washing lives and changing lives at the same time,” Lee said.

People do have to register for this service.

If you are interested, you can reach out to an S.A.V.E. outreach coordinator here.

Those behind this initiative say they hope other businesses will get involved.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.