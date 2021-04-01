Advertisement

La Lumiere falls to Prolific Prep 45-43 in Geico Nationals

Lakers sophomore guard Jeremy Fears Jr. had a chance to tie the game at the buzzer, but his shot was off the mark.
La Lumiere basketball logo
La Lumiere basketball logo(WNDU)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WNDU) - La Lumiere entered the Geico Nationals High School tournament as the 10th and final seed, and their run to the national title fell short.

The Lakers dropped 45-43 to Prolific Prep in the first round of the national tournament. La Lumiere led by as many as eight points but a 16-4 run by the Crew in the third quarter gave Prolific Prep just enough insurance to squeak away with the win.

La Lumiere’s season comes to an end. The Lakers finished with a 6-9 record. They last won the National Title in 2017.

