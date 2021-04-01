La Lumiere falls to Prolific Prep 45-43 in Geico Nationals

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WNDU) - La Lumiere entered the Geico Nationals High School tournament as the 10th and final seed, and their run to the national title fell short.

The Lakers dropped 45-43 to Prolific Prep in the first round of the national tournament. La Lumiere led by as many as eight points but a 16-4 run by the Crew in the third quarter gave Prolific Prep just enough insurance to squeak away with the win.

Lakers sophomore guard Jeremy Fears Jr. had a chance to tie the game at the buzzer, but his shot was off the mark.

La Lumiere’s season comes to an end. The Lakers finished with a 6-9 record. They last won the National Title in 2017.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.