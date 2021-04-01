Advertisement

IRS will automatically send refunds for unemployment tax breaks

Refunds will be sent directly to taxpayers, likely starting in May and continuing into the...
Refunds will be sent directly to taxpayers, likely starting in May and continuing into the summer.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Americans who lost their jobs last year and have already filed their tax returns will have one less headache to deal with.

The Internal Revenue Service will automatically recalculate their returns to account for a new tax break found in the latest stimulus package.

The break is on the first $10,200 of unemployment compensation received in 2020.

The IRS made the announcement Wednesday.

Refunds will be sent directly to taxpayers, likely starting in May and continuing into the summer.

The provision is part of the $1.9 trillion stimulus package that President Joe Biden signed last month, but that was after millions of people had already filed their 2020 returns.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro Homicide has identified the woman who died after a South Bend shooting early Thursday...
Police identify woman in deadly shooting on Dunham Street in South Bend
New Michigan expungement laws go into effect April 11
New Michigan expungement laws go into effect April 11
People are mourning the recent suicide of 14-year-old Aydan Leis.
LaGrange County family grieving suicide of 14-year-old son
Animal Emergency Clinic in Mishawaka closing, changing structure
Will Indiana students be required to have Covid-19 vaccine?

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
One More Cold Night...
Woman reports attack in Berrien County park, police searching for suspect
Woman reports attack in Berrien County park, police searching for suspect
This image provided by Olivia Oxley shows a wheelbarrow filled with pennies, March 20, 2021 in...
Coin firm pays it forward after Georgia man paid in pennies
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast