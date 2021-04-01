Irish top CMU 7-4 in midweek matchup

NOTRE DAME, Ind — Notre Dame (17-8) continued its undefeated home streak (5-0 in 2021) with a 7-4 midweek win over Central Michigan (4-14) Wednesday night.

Junior Payton Tidd (9-4) started and earned the win in the circle, while senior Morgan Ryan entered in relief, pitching two innings to get the save. Tidd totaled four strikeouts, and Ryan added two, while Tidd only walked one batter, and Ryan did not issue a walk.

At the plate, it was a true team effort, as eight Irish combined for 11 total hits, with reigning ACC Player of the Week Abby Sweet leading the pack with three hits, including two doubles, extending her on-base streak to 43 games (Feb. 9, 2020 – present). Graduate student Katie Marino smacked her third home run of the season, a two-run shot in the sixth inning, to solidify the win. Marino finished the day with three RBI.

On her singular at-bat of the game, Ryan fired a double for the first extra-base hit of her career.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Irish started off strong, with Tidd striking out two in the first inning. Notre Dame got to work at the plate, with Sweet leading off with a double. She was pushed to third on an Emma Clark groundout, and scored when Marino forced an outfield error. As Marino advanced to third on the error, freshman Karina Gaskins walked, then stole second. Tidd delivered a sacrifice popup to score Marino for the second run of the inning.

Sophomore Leea Hanks followed with a single to score Gaskins, and the Irish left the first inning up 3-0.

Through the second and third innings, both teams were unable to put any more runs on the board. In the top of the fourth, Central Michigan singled, and then delivered a two-run homer to pull within one. The Irish wrapped up the top half and headed to the bottom of the fourth, as junior Quinn Biggio and freshman Carlli Kloss singled to reach base. Clark delivered a two-out single to score Biggio, ending the inning at 4-2.

Central Michigan went three up, three down in the fifth, and with the Irish up to bat and with two outs, Hanks again singled, advancing to second when Biggio walked. Graduate student Chelsea Purcell singled to bring in Hanks, upping the lead to 5-2.

In response, the Chippewas again delivered a single, followed by a two-run homer to pull within one at 5-4. After a walk, the only one issued by Tidd, Ryan entered to pitch, and the inning ended at 5-4.

In the bottom of the sixth, Sweet led off with a double, reaching third on a Clark sac hit. Marino then homered to score two runs and extend the lead. Ryan delivered her first-career double, but was left on base.

In the seventh, with Ryan in the circle, the Irish went through four total batters, allowing one hit and notching two outs before Ryan struck out the final batter to end the game.

UP NEXT

The RV Irish will go back on the road, traveling to face No. 10 Florida State in a four-game series over Easter weekend (April 2-4). Broadcast coverage will be available on the ACC Network (April 2, April 3 – DH2) and ACC Network Extra (April 3 – DH1, April 4).