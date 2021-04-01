Advertisement

Inspector says ‘seat belt issue’ believed to be cause of Gatlinburg Mountain Coaster incident

An investigation is underway after a rider was thrown from a rollercoaster in Gatlinburg.
By Lauren Meyers and Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A rider was thrown from a rollercoaster in Gatlinburg on March 29, prompting a state investigation.

According to officials, the rider was ejected approximately 10 feet from a cart at the Gatlinburg Mountain Coaster as the cart entered a curve. The rider landed on the track.

A third-party inspector who performed an investigation following the incident said he believed the incident was caused by a lap seat belt issue that could not be replicated.

The coaster was shut down while officials reviewed the accident. It resumed operation after it was deemed safe by an inspector, according to state officials. The cart involved in the incident has since been taken out of service.

According to officials, the rider suffered serious physical injuries to the wrist, head and ankle. Officials said it is unknown if the victim was wearing a seat belt at the time of the incident.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development said state statutes require an annual inspection of amusement devices for operating permit renewals. The inspections are conducted by a third-party inspector. The last inspection of the Gatlinburg Mountain Coaster was recorded on July 23, 2020.

Since the coaster location opened, records show three reported incidents. The incidents happened on July 3, 2016, September 5, 2017, and the incident on March 29, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Michigan expungement laws go into effect April 11
New Michigan expungement laws go into effect April 11
People are mourning the recent suicide of 14-year-old Aydan Leis.
LaGrange County family grieving suicide of 14-year-old son
Dunham Street shooting
Woman dead after South Bend shooting
Animal Emergency Clinic in Mishawaka closing, changing structure
Will Indiana students be required to have Covid-19 vaccine?

Latest News

Statewide, 657 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Indiana reports 1 more COVID-19 death, 1,127 more cases Thursday
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports case of virus variant identified in Brazil
Easter is one of their biggest holidays, and they started preparing back in February.
Veni’s Sweet Shop gears up for Easter
Dunham Street shooting
Woman dead after South Bend shooting