Indiana, Teri Moren agree to extension through 2027

The past season was also the first time the Hoosiers women’s basketball program was ranked in the Top 10.
SAN ANTONIO, TX - MARCH 27: Indiana takes on NC State in the Sweet 16 at Alamodome on March 27,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX - MARCH 27: Indiana takes on NC State in the Sweet 16 at Alamodome on March 27, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Justin Tafoya/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)(Justin Tafoya | NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana women’s basketball head coach Teri Moren has signed a contract extension through 2027 after leading to the Hoosiers to their first Elite Eight appearance in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

Indiana also received its highest ever NCAA Tournament seed as the No. 4 seed in the Mercado Region.

Moren has already been the head coach at Indiana for seven seasons. If she coaches through the end of her contract extension, Moren will be the head coach down in Bloomington for 13 seasons.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

