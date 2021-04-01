Indiana reports 1 more COVID-19 death, 1,127 more cases Thursday

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 1 more COVID-19 death and 1,127 more cases on Thursday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 3.9%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 657 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 12,633 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Thursday, and there have been at least 686,497 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

St. Joseph County has had 32,208 (+113) cases and 528 (+1) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 26,316 (+59) cases and 428 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 10,260 (+26) cases and 202 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 8,842 (+17) cases and 112 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 5,613 (+14) cases and 107 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 2,467 (+0) cases and 70 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,950 (+8) cases and 52 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,865 (+6) cases and 39 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 1,109 (+4) cases and 45 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

