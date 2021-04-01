Advertisement

Indiana considering civics engagement legislation to engage young Hoosiers

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ind. (WNDU) - Legislation to improve civic engagement among young Hoosiers could soon be signed into law.

House enrolled Act 1384 would require students to take a semester-long civics education course in grades 6, 7 or 8.

State Representative Jake Teshka says Hoosiers usually take a government class during their senior year of high school, but this legislation is designed to reach students earlier.

And State Representative Tim Wesco of Osceola says it comes out of a recommendation from the Civics Education Task force led by Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro Homicide has identified the woman who died after a South Bend shooting early Thursday...
Police identify woman in deadly shooting on Dunham Street in South Bend
New Michigan expungement laws go into effect April 11
New Michigan expungement laws go into effect April 11
People are mourning the recent suicide of 14-year-old Aydan Leis.
LaGrange County family grieving suicide of 14-year-old son
Animal Emergency Clinic in Mishawaka closing, changing structure
Will Indiana students be required to have Covid-19 vaccine?

Latest News

Voting equipment is tested ahead of the upcoming Elkhart Community Schools referendum vote.
Voting equipment tested before Elkhart Community Schools referendum
With warmer weather on its way and our nation’s ag communities gearing up for summer events,...
Midwestern agriculture leads encourage COVID vaccination
A bill to prevent the sudden death of student-athletes recently passed in the Indiana General...
Sudden cardiac arrest bill passes in Indiana General Assembly
There have been 16,141 deaths and 678,295 confirmed cases throughout the state.
Michigan reports 49* more COVID-19 deaths, 6,036 more cases Thursday