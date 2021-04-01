Indiana considering civics engagement legislation to engage young Hoosiers

Ind. (WNDU) - Legislation to improve civic engagement among young Hoosiers could soon be signed into law.

House enrolled Act 1384 would require students to take a semester-long civics education course in grades 6, 7 or 8.

State Representative Jake Teshka says Hoosiers usually take a government class during their senior year of high school, but this legislation is designed to reach students earlier.

And State Representative Tim Wesco of Osceola says it comes out of a recommendation from the Civics Education Task force led by Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.