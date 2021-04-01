Advertisement

‘Hit Refresh’ campaign coming to South Bend

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It promises to be a refreshing spring in South Bend.

That’s because of the “Hit Refresh” initiative.

It runs through April and May, creating several new opportunities for outdoor activities.

“We came up with four pop up locations throughout the city. This is the major one at Studebaker Plaza, it’ll open on Friday afternoon. We’ll have live music every Thursday and Friday evening as well as Saturday afternoons,” says Aaron Perri with South Bend Venues, Parks and Arts.

“But it’ll be open seven days a week and fire pits games photo ops, opportunity to create public art out here. And just some outdoor seating so grab your to go, sit out here in a community environment outdoors still.”

Pop up locations are also being created outside the Chicory Cafe, Taqueria Chicago, and the Hammer and Quill.

